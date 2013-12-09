GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian share markets moved higher on Monday, energised by a potent cocktail of upbeat Chinese trade data, a weaker yen and a firm finish on Wall Street. * The euro raced to a near six-week high against the dollar and scaled a fresh five-year peak on the yen on Monday as investors ploughed back into the common currency after an unexpectedly upbeat U.S. jobs report failed to impress dollar bulls. * U.S. oil ended with its largest weekly percentage gain since July on Friday amid hopes for increased demand following strong jobs data from the United States, the world's top oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries' yields were steady on Friday after they briefly surged to their highest level since September following a strong jobs report, which caused investors to evaluate anew when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring back its bond-purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,996.53 (up 0.18 pct) * NSE index 6,259.90 (up 0.3 pct) * Rupee 61.41/42 per dlr (61.7525/7625) * New 10 year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's ruling Congress party has a very big problem, and his name is Narendra Modi. With no more than five months to go before nearly 800 million people choose their next leader, the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition party has seized the initiative through rabble-rousing speeches at huge rallies across the country. FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for November. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. It could come anytime in the week ending on Dec. 13. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Aion Capital Partners and Apollo Global Management LLC are together investing 9.6 billion rupees ($155 million) in Avantha Holdings Ltd, the holding company of the $4 billion diversified Avantha Group, headed by Gautam Thapar. The funds will be used by Avantha Group to repay its consortium of lenders and release the promoter's pledged shares, the Economic Times reported. * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($48.56 million) via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The firm will issue five-year bonds at 9.76 percent and 10-year bonds at 9.71 percent, the source said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.58-63 62.00 62.25 61.58 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 6* $140.68 mln Month-to-date** $568.16 mln Year-to-date** $18.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 5 $61.59 mln Month-to-date $171.28 mln Year-to-date -$8.66 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 6 Foreign Banks 0.41 bln Public Sector Banks 9.82 bln Private Sector Banks -4.04 bln Mutual Funds 0.85 bln Others 16.90 bln Primary Dealers -23.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 09 12980.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec. 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India on Friday accepted all 12 bids for 104.69 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all five bids for 25.39 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 159.58 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)