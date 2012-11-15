GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as investors reacted
to the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S.
"fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier assets, but Japanese equities
bucked the trend as a sharp slide in the yen lifted exporters'
shares.
* The dollar rose to a 6 1/2-month high against the yen
after the Japanese opposition leader, whose party leads
public opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election next
month and is seen by markets as likely to win, reiterated his
call for bold monetary easing.
* Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on
Thursday as Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip renewed
worries about supply disruption, while a weak global economic
outlook kept gains in check.
* U.S. Treasuries were supported in Asia on Thursday,
bolstered by investor concerns that protracted gridlock in
Washington could cause a budget crisis that would send the
economy reeling.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,618.87 points (-1.2 pct) (Nov 13)
* NSE index 5,666.95 points (-0.3 pct) (Nov 13)
* Rupee 54.88/89 per dollar (54.75/76) (Nov 12)
* 10-year bond yield 8.21 pct (8.22 pct)
(Nov 12)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct) (Nov
12)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.77 pct) (Nov
12)
* Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) (Nov
12)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's headline inflation unexpectedly eased to its
slowest pace in eight months in October, a welcome relief from a
string of bad data but still high enough to be a headache for
policymakers struggling to balance the need for growth with
taming prices.
* India, battling a ballooning fiscal deficit, has raised
less than a quarter of its 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion)
target in a cellphone airwaves auction seen as too pricey by
carriers.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* India Infrastructure Finance Co invited arrangers to bid
for its tax-free bond sale being done on a private placement
basis. The 5 billion rupees issue includes a greenshoe of 3
billion rupees and is split into three tranches. (IFR)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 13* -$180.9 mln#
Month-to-date** $581.54 mln
Year-to-date** $18.62 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.97 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 9 $156.99 mln
Month-to-date $241.14 mln
Year-to-date $6.51 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 9
Foreign Banks -7.67 bln
Public Sector Banks 690 mln
Private Sector Banks -6.26 bln
Mutual Funds 6.60 bln
Others 1.37 bln
Primary Dealers 5.27 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60
(KERALA)
6.07% 2014 Interest Nov 15 12140.00
8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 18370.00
9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 120000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 42033.00
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08
(4 States)
For full table:
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills Nov. 12 100 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday, it
accepted all 39 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees ($19.4 billion) at
its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 147.71 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.91 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan)