GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as investors reacted to the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier assets, but Japanese equities bucked the trend as a sharp slide in the yen lifted exporters' shares. * The dollar rose to a 6 1/2-month high against the yen after the Japanese opposition leader, whose party leads public opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election next month and is seen by markets as likely to win, reiterated his call for bold monetary easing. * Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Thursday as Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip renewed worries about supply disruption, while a weak global economic outlook kept gains in check. * U.S. Treasuries were supported in Asia on Thursday, bolstered by investor concerns that protracted gridlock in Washington could cause a budget crisis that would send the economy reeling. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,618.87 points (-1.2 pct) (Nov 13) * NSE index 5,666.95 points (-0.3 pct) (Nov 13) * Rupee 54.88/89 per dollar (54.75/76) (Nov 12) * 10-year bond yield 8.21 pct (8.22 pct) (Nov 12) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct) (Nov 12) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.77 pct) (Nov 12) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) (Nov 12) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's headline inflation unexpectedly eased to its slowest pace in eight months in October, a welcome relief from a string of bad data but still high enough to be a headache for policymakers struggling to balance the need for growth with taming prices. * India, battling a ballooning fiscal deficit, has raised less than a quarter of its 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) target in a cellphone airwaves auction seen as too pricey by carriers. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India Infrastructure Finance Co invited arrangers to bid for its tax-free bond sale being done on a private placement basis. The 5 billion rupees issue includes a greenshoe of 3 billion rupees and is split into three tranches. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 13* -$180.9 mln# Month-to-date** $581.54 mln Year-to-date** $18.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.97 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 9 $156.99 mln Month-to-date $241.14 mln Year-to-date $6.51 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 9 Foreign Banks -7.67 bln Public Sector Banks 690 mln Private Sector Banks -6.26 bln Mutual Funds 6.60 bln Others 1.37 bln Primary Dealers 5.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60 (KERALA) 6.07% 2014 Interest Nov 15 12140.00 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 120000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 16 42033.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) For full table: WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills Nov. 12 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday, it accepted all 39 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees ($19.4 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 147.71 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.91 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan)