MUMBAI, June 21 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Thursday after the rupee came close to hitting a record low against the dollar, three dealers said.

"The RBI was seen selling dollars from 56.40 rupee levels. It seemed like mild selling," a state-run bank dealer said.

At 10.44 a.m., the rupee was trading at 56.36/37 to the dollar after falling to as low as 56.49 earlier in trade, just off a record low of 56.52 hit on May 31. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)