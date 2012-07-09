MUMBAI, July 9 The Indian rupee fell to an over one-week low on Monday, dragged by weakness in the euro after U.S. jobs data showed tepid growth.

At 11.16 a.m., the rupee was at 55.99/56.01 after hitting 56.0050 earlier in trade, a level last seen June 29.

The euro steadied after dropping to a two-year low against the dollar early on Monday, with little expected to emerge from a meeting of euro zone financial leaders later in the session. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)