MUMBAI, July 11 The Indian rupee fell on Wednesday as investors again turned cautious on risk assets.

Traders said a weak euro and negative regional stock cues will continue to weigh on the rupee.

At 9.01 a.m., the rupee was at 55.68/70 to a dollar as against 55.39/40 last close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)