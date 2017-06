MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in nearly a week in early trades on Thursday as a key ally of the Congress-led federal government withdrew support in protest against the diesel price hike and opening up the multi-brand retail sector.

The support withdrawal will put the fate of the government in the hands of regional parties and put a question over future reforms in sectors like pension and insurance.

At 0905 a.m. local time, the rupee was at 54.38/40 to the dollar as against 54.01/02 Tuesday close. It fell to 54.42, its lowest since Sept. 14. The market was closed on Wednesday for a religious holiday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)