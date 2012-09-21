* USD/INR falls as much as 53.44 from 54.385/395 prev close
* Key regional party pledges support to government
* Govt cuts withholding tax on overseas borrowing by local
firms
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 21 The Indian rupee rose to its
highest level in over four months on Friday after the government
cut a tax for overseas borrowing by local companies, giving them
access to cheaper funds.
The tax measure follows the opening up of the country's vast
supermarket sector as well as the airlines industry, and has
raised hopes of further reforms as the government seeks to
revive growth.
The partially convertible rupee was at 53.60/63 to
the dollar from its Thursday close of 54.385/395.
It rose to an intraday high of 53.44, its highest since May
11 and was set for a third successive week of gains.
"The global liquidity is already positive for the rupee. I
see the current measures will lead to a continued rupee rally,"
said Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at Forexserve.
He expects the rupee to rise to 50.80-51 levels to the
dollar in the near term.
The withholding tax on overseas borrowing by local companies
will be reduced to 5 percent from 20 percent, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram said.
Forex dealers said the move will lower overseas borrowing
costs for local firms and help more inflows.
Dealers are hoping that the government will push forward with
more reforms including raising the cap for foreign players in
the insurance sector.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)