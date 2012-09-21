* USD/INR ends at 53.45/46 from 54.385/395 prev close
* Key regional party pledges support to government
* Govt cuts withholding tax on overseas borrowing
(Updates with closing prices, recasts throughout)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 21 The Indian rupee rose on Friday
to its highest level in over four months after the government
cut a tax for overseas borrowing by local companies, giving them
access to cheaper funds.
More broadly, the announcement was seen by investors as a
signal of the government's commitment to continue implementing
long-awaited reforms after tackling last week major measures
such as raising diesel prices.
Although the reform drive cost the ruling coalition the
support of key ally Trinamool Congress, investors were comforted
after a key regional party, Samajwadi Party, said it would
continue providing outside support to the government.
"The global liquidity is already positive for the rupee. I
see the current measures will lead to a continued rupee rally,"
said Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at Forexserve.
He expects the rupee to rise to 50.80-51 levels to the
dollar in the near-term, which would mark a remarkable recovery
for a currency that just in late June had hit a record low of
57.32 to the dollar.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 53.45/46
to the dollar from its Thursday close of 54.385/395, securing a
third consecutive week of gains with a 1.8 percent advance.
The rupee rose to an intraday high of 53.33, its highest
since May 10.
Gains accelerated after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
announced the withholding tax on overseas borrowing by local
companies will be reduced to 5 percent from 20 percent, in a
move expected to increase fundraising abroad.
The moves were well received, as they come after recent
action to attract foreign direct investment into a country that
had a record high current account deficit as of the June
quarter.
Dealers are hoping the government will push forward with
more reforms including raising the foreign direct investment
limits for foreign players in the insurance sector.
USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forwards were last
trading at 53.53.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 53.485
with a total traded volume of around $9 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)