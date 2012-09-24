* USD/INR ends at 53.47/48 from 53.45/46 prev close
* Outlook remains positive for rupee-dealers
* More easing of overseas borrowing expected
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 24 The Indian rupee retreated from
four-month highs hit earlier on Monday to end flat because of
sustained dollar demand from oil importers, but the government's
continued push for reforms could keep the outlook positive for
the local currency.
After a recent slew of reform announcements, traders are
hoping for additional measures as the government looks to regain
the confidence of foreign investors and avert a sovereign
ratings downgrade.
India may raise the overseas borrowing limit for companies
by $10 billion to $50 billion per year, The Economic Times
reported on Monday, quoting a senior finance ministry official,
who declined to be identified as the plans were not final,
according to the newspaper.
Any such action would come after the government on Friday
cut the withholding tax for overseas borrowings for local
companies, which Barclays Capital estimated would lead to $2
billion of additional inflows each year and help narrow a
balance of payments deficit of around $15 billion.
"The rupee gave up early gains tracking the euro and oil
demand. But the outlook remains bullish with the reform
sentiment positive," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice
president at Development Credit Bank.
Raghuvanshi expects the rupee to rise to 52.80 to the dollar
in the near-term.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 53.47/48
to the dollar from its Friday close of 53.45/46.
The rupee initially rose to a session high of 53.045, its
highest since May 10, on the back of heavy dollar sales from
exporters and non-deliverable forward markets.
However, sustained dollar demand from oil exporters, as is
typical towards the end of each moth, and the fall in the euro
following disappointing German business sentiment, erased
the rupee's gains.
USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forwards were last
trading at 53.67.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 53.48
with a total traded volume of around $7.2 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)