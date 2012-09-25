* USD/INR ends at 53.36/37 vs 53.47/48 prev close
* Large USD outflow seen on Cairn stake sale
* Global risk worries returning; euro falls
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 25 The Indian rupee rose on Tuesday
as foreign fund inflows into stocks remain strong after the
government fast-tracked fiscal and economic reforms, but renewed
uncertainty in the euro zone capped broader gains.
Foreign investors have pumped in 116.2 billion Indian rupees
($2.17 billion) into domestic equities after recent measures
including opening up the multi-brand retail sector and raising
diesel prices.
However, absent any additional action from the government,
investors could return their focus to the global risk
environment, analysts said.
The euro fell on Tuesday -- approaching its 200 day
moving average at $1.2827 -- on a media report that Germany's
Bundesbank and the European Central Bank were getting lawyers to
check the legality of the ECB's new bond buying programme.
"The sentiment-driven rise in the rupee is over. Going
forward, the market will look at global events like the
developments in Spain," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at
India Forex Advisors.
The partially convertible rupee strengthened to
53.36/37 to the dollar from Monday's close of 53.47/48.
Early in the session, the rupee had fallen to a session low
of 53.63, with dealers reporting over $900 million in dollar
outflows, which they attributed to Cairn Energy's stake sale in
its former Indian unit.
Cairn Energy Plc later said it raised $910 million
by selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India.
On top of global risk developments, traders will also eye
any additional action from the government.
However, despite the recent slew of reforms, analysts expect
India to post a fiscal deficit of 5.8 percent, wider than its
target of 5.1 percent.
Concerns about India's fiscal fundamentals, reflected in a
current account that hit a record deficit in the quarter ended
in March, had been a key factor behind the rupee's fall to a
record of 57.32 in late June.
USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forwards were last
trading at 53.49.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 53.36
with a total traded volume of around $6.7 billion.
($1 = 53.5100 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)