* USD/INR ends at 53.01/02 vs 53.51/52 prev close

* Inflows of about $500 mln from state-run utility seen

* Govt sticks to fiscal 2H borrowing target

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Sept 27 The Indian rupee rose to a 4-1/2 month high on Thursday, breaching the psychological level of 53 to the dollar, on strong capital inflows, with further gains expected after the government stuck to its borrowing target for the fiscal year.

The government said after the close of markets it will stick to its fiscal second-half borrowing plans of 2 trillion rupees and will not exceed the budgeted borrowing via bonds.

Dealers are seeing large flows into the forex market in recent sessions, primarily driven by large foreign fund inflows into Indian equities after a slew of fiscal and economic reforms announced by the government.

Plentiful global liquidity after a third round of quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve has also helped, with Indian equities attracting more than $3 billion in foreign investor inflows in September alone.

"Foreign banks sold heavily on custodian inflows. The supply perception is improving and stop-losses are getting triggered with the rupee appreciation," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.

"If the dollar/rupee closes the quarter below 53.20 tomorrow, I expect another 1-2 percent gains for the rupee."

The partially convertible rupee rose to 53.01/02 to the dollar as per State Bank of India closing rate from Wednesday's close of 53.51/52.

It rose to as high as 52.99 in intraday trade, it strongest since May 10.

A large state-run power utility sold about $500 million during the session, dealers said, who also cited dollar selling related to non-deliverable forwards market arbitrage.

Near-end onshore forwards were also bid due to a cash crunch ahead of the end of the September quarter.

"The market is in a mood to celebrate. The rupee will likely gain tomorrow on the government sticking to its borrowing," said M. Natarajan, head of treasury at Scotiabank in Mumbai.

USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forwards were last trading at 53.24.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 53.27 with a total traded volume of around $4.7 billion. (Editing by Rafael Nam)