MUMBAI, June 20 The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday as global risk assets gained on hopes the Federal Reserve will extend its U.S. bond buying programme at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

At 9.08 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.9150/9450 vs its 55.95/96 close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)