MUMBAI, June 25 The Indian rupee opened sharply higher against the dollar on Monday, rebounding from the record low of 57.32 hit in the previous session, after the government said it would announce steps to check the rupee's slide.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday the government will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide of its currency, a day after the rupee hit a new record low against the dollar.

At 9.10 a.m., the rupee was at 56.73/74 to the dollar versus its 57.12/13 Friday close.

The rupee has hit two consecutive record lows last week, falling to as low as 57.32 to the dollar on Friday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)