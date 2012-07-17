MUMBAI, July 17 The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday as Asian shares and other risk assets gained as investors covered short positions while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day.

At 9.06 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.00/01 to the dollar versus its 55.31/32 close on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)