BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 17 The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday as Asian shares and other risk assets gained as investors covered short positions while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day.
At 9.06 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.00/01 to the dollar versus its 55.31/32 close on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million