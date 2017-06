MUMBAI, July 19 The Indian rupee rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes of a strong stock opening in line with Asian peers and a steadier euro.

At 9.00 a.m., the rupee was at 55.34/35 to a dollar as against 55.48/49 last close.

Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)