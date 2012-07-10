MUMBAI, July 10 The Indian rupee was marginally higher on Tuesday, but weaker global risk assets, including the euro, could be a drag on the local currency after China reported much slower-than-expected growth in imports last month.

At 9.01 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.88/92 to a dollar versus its 55.92/93 close on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)