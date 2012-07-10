BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 10 The Indian rupee was marginally higher on Tuesday, but weaker global risk assets, including the euro, could be a drag on the local currency after China reported much slower-than-expected growth in imports last month.
At 9.01 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.88/92 to a dollar versus its 55.92/93 close on Monday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.