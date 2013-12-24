GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a 2013 high after Tokyo markets opened after a holiday. * The U.S. dollar continued to give back a bit of its recent hefty gains on Tuesday in a market lacking conviction with many investors having already closed their books for the year. * Crude oil futures slipped on Monday in light volume as traders booked profits after three days of gains ahead of the Christmas holiday, though refinery strikes in France and internal strife in producers Libya and South Sudan checked losses. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Monday on light volume as medium-term issues weakened for a fourth straight session due to concerns the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than it signalled last week if the economy strengthens. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,101.03 (up 0.10 pct) * NSE index 6,284.50 (up 0.16 pct) * Rupee 61.9525/9625 per dlr (62.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.37 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) KEY MERGERS/DEALS * HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, India's biggest fund manager in terms of assets, said it will acquire Morgan Stanley Investment Management's eight mutual funds, with a combined 32.9 billion rupees ($529 million) under management, for an undisclosed sum. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.23-26 62.40 62.40 62.23 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 23 $21.84 mln Month-to-date** $2.36 bln Year-to-date** $19.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.00 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 20 $122.43 mln Month-to-date $963.60 mln Year-to-date -$7.87 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 23 Foreign Banks 2.90 bln Public Sector Banks 7.82 bln Private Sector Banks -1.38 bln Mutual Funds 2.85 bln Others 2.34 bln Primary Dealers -14.53 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 394.50 (BIHAR) For the full table for December inflows, see: ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec 24 Bonds 150 Dec 27 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 61 bids for 410.34 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 220 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 351.90 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.10 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)