GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * U.S. shares edged higher into record territory on Tuesday, backed by stronger-than-expected manufacturing data that in turn spurred U.S. Treasury yields to 2-1/2 year highs on a belief the economy is on a sustained path of recovery. * The dollar hit a five-year high against the yen on Thursday and held firm against other currencies on expectations the U.S. economy will continue a solid recovery, allowing the Federal Reserve to gradually withdraw its stimulus next year. * Brent oil settled at a near a one-month high on Tuesday in thin pre-holiday trade as traders covered short positions amid civil unrest in Africa that curbed global supply while demand for gasoline rose. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering near three-month highs as investors trimmed their bond holdings ahead of a shortened session before Christmas. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,032.71 (down 0.32 pct) * NSE index 6,268.40 (down 0.26 pct) * Rupee 61.79/80 per dlr (61.9525/9625) * 10-year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India has formed a committee under Executive Director Deepak Mohanty to review the current system of data collection and the feasibility of data production within the central bank to reduce the burden on reporting entities. * Foreign portfolio investors in India would be subject to the same tax treatment as foreign institutional investors, the country's market regulator clarified on Tuesday. * FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 24 $6.57 mln Month-to-date** $2.36 bln Year-to-date** $19.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 22 $122.43 mln Month-to-date $963.60 mln Year-to-date -$7.87 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 24 Foreign Banks -1.29 bln Public Sector Banks 8.02 bln Private Sector Banks -2.65 bln Mutual Funds 0.59 bln Others 6.04 bln Primary Dealers -10.71 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS ================================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ================================================================ 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 26 173593.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 26 50000.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 Total 240246.67 Up to Tuesday, Dec 31 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 20335.00 ================================================================ For the full table for December inflows, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Dec 27 Inflation-linked bonds 5 Dec 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 64 bids for 409.27 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 220 million rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 444.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI higher at 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)