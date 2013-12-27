GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were struggling to match the performance of Wall Street on Friday even as Japanese economic data impressed and the dollar tested the 105 yen barrier for the first time in five years. * The yen wallowed at five-year troughs against the dollar and euro on Friday, having fallen prey to a renewed appetite for risk which lifted Wall Street to record highs and weighed on the low yielding currency. * Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, boosted by demand for refined products after industry data earlier this week showed a steep decline in gasoline and distillate inventories. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields edged higher on Thursday, just below their two-year high of 3 percent, in light trading as most investors stayed out of the market after the Christmas holiday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,074.59 (up 0.20 pct) * NSE index 6,278.90 (up 0.17 pct) * Rupee 62.16/17 per dlr (61.79/80) * 10-year bond yield 8.89 pct (8.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.65/8.75 pct (8.70/8.80 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to release bi-weekly bank credit and deposit data and weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 26 $119.57 mln Month-to-date** $2.39 bln Year-to-date** $19.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 22 -$29.74 mln Month-to-date $933.86 mln Year-to-date -$7.89 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 26 Foreign Banks -5.16 bln Public Sector Banks 2.67 bln Private Sector Banks 0.45 bln Mutual Funds -2.60 bln Others 3.91 bln Primary Dealers 0.73 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS ================================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ================================================================ 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 Total 240246.67 Up to Tuesday, Dec 31 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 20335.00 ================================================================ For the full table for December inflows, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Dec 27 Inflation-linked bonds 5 Dec 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 63 bids for 411.24 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all five bids for 11.17 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 449.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI higher at 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)