GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese shares looked to end a stellar year with a
flourish, rising to another six-year peak as the yen skidded to
fresh lows for a third straight session, again leaving behind
other Asian markets.
* The yen dropped to five-year lows against the dollar on
Monday, extending losses to more than 17 percent for the year on
a mix of improving sentiment on the global economy, rising
investor risk appetite and expectations of more central bank
stimulus.
* U.S. crude oil futures closed on Friday with their
biggest gain in more than two months driven by the fourth
straight weekly decline in oil inventories while Brent crude
drew support from civil unrest in Africa that has cut off
supplies.
* U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields rose above 3 percent to
their highest level in more than two years on Friday, nearly
assuring 2013 becomes one of the bond market's worst years in
decades.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,193.58 (up 0.56 pct)
* NSE index 6,313.80 (up 0.6 pct)
* Rupee 61.85/86 per dlr (62.16/17)
* 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.89 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.43 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.49 pct)
* Call money 8.70/8.75 pct Fri (8.65/8.75 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India to release financial stability
report at 0530GMT.
* India FIPB to discuss Tesco, Vodafone FDI proposals.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 27 $47.80 mln
Month-to-date** $2.52 bln
Year-to-date** $20.02 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Dec. 27 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.92 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 26 -$61.56 mln
Month-to-date $872.30 mln
Year-to-date -$7.96 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 27
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 27
Foreign Banks 2.14 bln
Public Sector Banks 11.47 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.68 bln
Mutual Funds 11.70 bln
Others 12.02 bln
Primary Dealers -33.66 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 20335.00
For the full table for December inflows, see:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Inflation-linked bonds 5 Dec 31
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
62 bids for 398.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all five bids for 1.45 billion rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 449.39 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.1 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)