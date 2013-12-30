GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares looked to end a stellar year with a flourish, rising to another six-year peak as the yen skidded to fresh lows for a third straight session, again leaving behind other Asian markets. * The yen dropped to five-year lows against the dollar on Monday, extending losses to more than 17 percent for the year on a mix of improving sentiment on the global economy, rising investor risk appetite and expectations of more central bank stimulus. * U.S. crude oil futures closed on Friday with their biggest gain in more than two months driven by the fourth straight weekly decline in oil inventories while Brent crude drew support from civil unrest in Africa that has cut off supplies. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields rose above 3 percent to their highest level in more than two years on Friday, nearly assuring 2013 becomes one of the bond market's worst years in decades. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,193.58 (up 0.56 pct) * NSE index 6,313.80 (up 0.6 pct) * Rupee 61.85/86 per dlr (62.16/17) * 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct Fri (8.65/8.75 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to release financial stability report at 0530GMT. * India FIPB to discuss Tesco, Vodafone FDI proposals. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 27 $47.80 mln Month-to-date** $2.52 bln Year-to-date** $20.02 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.92 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 26 -$61.56 mln Month-to-date $872.30 mln Year-to-date -$7.96 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 27 Foreign Banks 2.14 bln Public Sector Banks 11.47 bln Private Sector Banks -3.68 bln Mutual Funds 11.70 bln Others 12.02 bln Primary Dealers -33.66 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS ================================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 20335.00 ================================================================ For the full table for December inflows, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Inflation-linked bonds 5 Dec 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 62 bids for 398.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all five bids for 1.45 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 449.39 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.1 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)