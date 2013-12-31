GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable gains courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to crow about as funds return to rich-world assets. * The dollar hovered within sight of a five-year high versus the yen on Tuesday and was on track for its biggest yearly percentage gain versus the Japanese currency in 34 years, having risen nearly 21 percent in 2013. * Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be starting to recover and concerns over a buildup in local government debt in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped but held near two-year highs on Monday as year-end buying boosted prices, though volumes were light as the New Year's Day holiday approaches. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,143.01 (down 0.24 pct) * NSE index 6,291.10 (down 0.36 pct) * Rupee 61.91/92 per dlr (61.85/86) * 10-year bond yield 8.86 pct (8.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India April-November federal fiscal deficit data. * India infrastructure data for Nov. (likely) DEALS/LOANS * U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it was terminating a proposed $2.5 billion sale to Apollo Tyres Ltd , with both sides threatening legal action over a deal plagued by obstacles from the start. * India's GMR Group has agreed to sell its entire 40 percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport for 225 million euros ($310 million) to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, the Indian company said on Monday. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 30 $18.72 mln Month-to-date** $2.58 bln Year-to-date** $20.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.95 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 27 $64.6 mln Month-to-date $936.90 mln Year-to-date -$7.89 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 30 Foreign Banks -107.55 mln Public Sector Banks -8.81 bln Private Sector Banks 3.59 bln Mutual Funds -2.45 bln Others 8.58 bln Primary Dealers -812.18 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS ================================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 20335.00 ================================================================ For the full table for December inflows, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Inflation-linked bonds 5 Dec 31 Bonds 150 Jan 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 60 bids for 411.68 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 0.17 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 448.28 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)