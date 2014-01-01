GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * U.S. stocks closed 2013 by setting record highs and world equity markets ended at six-year peaks on Tuesday, while benchmark bond yields posted their first annual rise since 2009. * The euro was on track on Tuesday to be the world's best-performing major currency this year, while the dollar looked set for its biggest annual gain against the yen since 1979. * Brent crude fell on Tuesday, ending 2013 almost unchanged following a year in which traders balanced a spate of supply disruptions from Middle East and Africa against surging output from the United States. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, capping the third-worst year for the government debt market in four decades as investors trimmed bond holdings ahead of the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-purchase stimulus in 2014. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,170.68 (up 0.13 pct) * NSE index 6,304 (up 0.21 pct) * Rupee 61.80/81 per dlr (61.91/92) * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.80/8.85 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's infrastructure sector output ININFR=ECI rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in November, bouncing back from a contraction in the previous month, mainly driven by higher electricity, coal and cement production, government data showed. * India's central bank said the total market borrowing by states and the union territory of Puducherry is expected to be 600-650 billion rupees in the January-March quarter. DEALS/LOANS * The ambition from Indian mid-sized companies for large debt-fuelled acquisitions abroad was dealt a major setback after the unravelling of a $2.5 billion bid by India's Apollo Tyres Ltd APLO.NS to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co CTB.N. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 31 $50.12 mln Month-to-date** $2.60 bln Year-to-date** $20.10 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.85 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 30 -$79.1 mln Month-to-date $857.80 mln Year-to-date -$7.97 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 31 Foreign Banks -5.31 bln Public Sector Banks -4.29 bln Private Sector Banks 4.49 bln Mutual Funds -6.55 bln Others 9.17 bln Primary Dealers 2.50 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 8.24% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2472.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 8.38% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1257.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 29880.00 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 17754.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for December inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Jan 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 59 bids for 389.76 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 66.25 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 474.35 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)