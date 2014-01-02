GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on global manufacturing due out through the session. * The euro was on track on Tuesday to be the world's best-performing major currency this year, while the dollar looked set for its biggest annual gain against the yen since 1979. * Brent crude fell on Tuesday, ending 2013 almost unchanged following a year in which traders balanced a spate of supply disruptions from Middle East and Africa against surging output from the United States. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, capping the third-worst year for the government debt market in four decades as investors trimmed bond holdings ahead of the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-purchase stimulus in 2014. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,140.48 (down 0.14 pct) * NSE index 6,301.65 (down 0.04 pct) * Rupee 61.90/91 per dlr (61.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (8.80/8.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India has granted qualified central counterparty status to Clearing Corp of India Ltd (CCIL) on Wednesday which will allow banks to eliminate various counterparty exposure risks. DEALS/LOANS * India cancelled its $770 million helicopter deal with Italian defence group Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit on Wednesday over what it termed a breach of integrity, but agreed to take part in an arbitration process. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 1 $1.64 mln Month-to-date** $44.32 mln Year-to-date** $44.30 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.85 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 31 $6.72 mln Month-to-date $6.72 mln Year-to-date $6.70 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 1 Foreign Banks 4.86 bln Public Sector Banks 4.90 bln Private Sector Banks -2.63 bln Mutual Funds 3.34 bln Others 5.55 bln Primary Dealers -16.01 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 8.24% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2472.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 8.38% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1257.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 29880.00 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 17754.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for December inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Jan 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 61 bids for 411.94 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 14 bids for 36.18 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 478.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)