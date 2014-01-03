GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets were on the defensive on Friday after a
sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades
sparked a bout of global risk aversion.
* The dollar held steady near a two-week high versus a
basket of currencies on Friday after positive U.S. economic data
reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to
step away from its bond buying stimulus.
* Oil prices collapsed on the first trading day of 2014 as
Libya prepared to restart a major oilfield, and with speculation
of a sharp rise in crude stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with benchmark
yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year highs, as
investors socked some money back into bonds from stocks that had
enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than 15 years.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,888.33 (down 1.19 pct)
* NSE index 6,221.15 (down 1.28 pct)
* Rupee 62.26/27 per dlr (61.90/91)
* 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.84 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.44 pct)
* Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.70/7.80 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to hold press
conference at 1100 India Time.
* India Services PMI data at 1030 India Time.
* RBI to reserve forex reserves data.
DEALS/LOANS
* Indian issuers are likely to be among the first ones to
tap the US dollar bond markets in 2014. State-owned Indian
Railway Finance Corp is planning a benchmark transaction and is
understood to be in the process of mandating banks.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 2 $108.35 mln
Month-to-date** $45.52 mln
Year-to-date** $45.50 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 2 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.2 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 1 $41.22 mln
Month-to-date $47.94 mln
Year-to-date $47.90 mln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 2
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 2
Foreign Banks 5.51 bln
Public Sector Banks -1.75 bln
Private Sector Banks -849.76 mln
Mutual Funds 2.70 bln
Others -1.24 bln
Primary Dealers -4.38 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 17754.00
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07
(2 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30
(MEGHALAYA)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00
SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
===============================================================
For the full table for December inflows, see:
===============================================================
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 Jan 3
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
58 bids for 379.76 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all 31 bids for 130.69 billion rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 472.4 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)