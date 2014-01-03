GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were on the defensive on Friday after a sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. * The dollar held steady near a two-week high versus a basket of currencies on Friday after positive U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to step away from its bond buying stimulus. * Oil prices collapsed on the first trading day of 2014 as Libya prepared to restart a major oilfield, and with speculation of a sharp rise in crude stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with benchmark yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year highs, as investors socked some money back into bonds from stocks that had enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than 15 years. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,888.33 (down 1.19 pct) * NSE index 6,221.15 (down 1.28 pct) * Rupee 62.26/27 per dlr (61.90/91) * 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.70/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to hold press conference at 1100 India Time. * India Services PMI data at 1030 India Time. * RBI to reserve forex reserves data. DEALS/LOANS * Indian issuers are likely to be among the first ones to tap the US dollar bond markets in 2014. State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corp is planning a benchmark transaction and is understood to be in the process of mandating banks. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 2 $108.35 mln Month-to-date** $45.52 mln Year-to-date** $45.50 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 1 $41.22 mln Month-to-date $47.94 mln Year-to-date $47.90 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 2 Foreign Banks 5.51 bln Public Sector Banks -1.75 bln Private Sector Banks -849.76 mln Mutual Funds 2.70 bln Others -1.24 bln Primary Dealers -4.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 17754.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for December inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Jan 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 58 bids for 379.76 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 31 bids for 130.69 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 472.4 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)