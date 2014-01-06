GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell to a two-week low on Monday after growth in China's services sector slowed sharply last month, raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy, while safe-haven gold climbed. * The dollar held steady in early Asian trading on Monday, supported by an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy by outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that fanned expectations of more stimulus reduction from the U.S. central bank. * U.S. crude lost over $1 on Friday as data showing a larger-than-expected build in distillates dragged the oil complex lower. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with benchmark yields ending at 3 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy, supporting the view the Fed will continue to scale back its bond purchases in 2014. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,851.33 (down 0.18 pct) * NSE index 6,211.15 (down 0.16 pct) * Rupee 62.16/17 per dlr (62.26/27) * 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.43 pct) * Call money 7.65/7.70 pct Fri (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * December Services PMI at 1030 India Time OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Friday recommended moving away from determining money market benchmarks through the current poll of traders towards one based on the trades done during a set period to remove any possible scope of manipulation. DEALS/LOANS * State-owned Power Finance Corp has invited bids for a potential US dollar bond offering. Banks have until January 10 to respond. (IFR) * Electrosteel Steels has signed a Rs89.91bn (US$1.45bn) three-tranche nine-year loan. The borrower, with Kolkata-based Electrosteel Castings as promoter, will use the loan to fund the construction of an integrated steel plant and to meet general corporate purposes. (IFR) * West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co has signed a Rs8bn cash credit facility to meet working capital expenses. (IFR) * Reliance Communications said it had fully repaid a syndicated loan of US$500m which was due today. In 2013, the company repaid two other syndicated loans totalling US$1bn. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 3 -$2.90 mln Month-to-date** $162.94 mln Year-to-date** $162.90 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.21 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 2 $234.06 mln Month-to-date $282.00 mln Year-to-date $282.00 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 3 Foreign Banks 13.49 bln Public Sector Banks -4.95 bln Private Sector Banks 589.30 mln Mutual Funds 3.23 bln Others 8.96 bln Primary Dealers -21.33 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-Bills 70 Jan 8 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 25 bids for 202.12 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 246.15 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)