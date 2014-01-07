GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest economy. * The yen firmed across the board early in Asia on Tuesday as investors took aim at the greenback in the wake of disappointing U.S. data, although many currencies remained in familiar ranges in still thin market conditions. * Oil prices seesawed on Monday, ending the session slightly lower, as traders weighed reports of production resuming at a Libyan oilfield against new threats to shipments from a port controlled by protesters. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector raised hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its reduction of bond purchases, spurring bids for government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,787.30 (down 0.31 pct) * NSE index 6,191.45 (down 0.32 pct) * Rupee 62.31/32 per dlr (62.16/17) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct Fri (7.65/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Overseas direct investment from India came down to around $1.58 billion in December from $2.28 billion in November, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday. DEALS/LOANS/MERGERS * India's ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is considering an oil-for-debt deal to help fund the acquisition of a Mozambique gas field, its head of finance S.P. Garg said on Monday. * State-owned Bank of Baroda, rated Baa3 (Moody's) and BBB- (Fitch), has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the US, Europe and Asia. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.78-83 62.80 62.80 62.72 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 6 -$51.27 mln Month-to-date** $160.72 mln Year-to-date** $160.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.30 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 3 -$54.09 mln Month-to-date $227.91 mln Year-to-date $227.90 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 6 Foreign Banks 18.07 bln Public Sector Banks -18.28 bln Private Sector Banks 4.62 bln Mutual Funds -0.61 bln Others -3.77 bln Primary Dealers 0.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-bills 70 Jan 8 Bonds 150 Jan 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 29 bids for 251.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 207.60 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)