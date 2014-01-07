GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight
days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight
weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised
concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest
economy.
* The yen firmed across the board early in Asia on Tuesday
as investors took aim at the greenback in the wake of
disappointing U.S. data, although many currencies remained in
familiar ranges in still thin market conditions.
* Oil prices seesawed on Monday, ending the session slightly
lower, as traders weighed reports of production resuming at a
Libyan oilfield against new threats to shipments from a port
controlled by protesters.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday after
weaker-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector raised
hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its reduction of bond
purchases, spurring bids for government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,787.30 (down 0.31 pct)
* NSE index 6,191.45 (down 0.32 pct)
* Rupee 62.31/32 per dlr (62.16/17)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.83 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.40 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.42 pct)
* Call money 8.75/8.80 pct Fri (7.65/7.70 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Overseas direct investment from India came down to around
$1.58 billion in December from $2.28 billion in November,
according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday.
DEALS/LOANS/MERGERS
* India's ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of
explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is considering an
oil-for-debt deal to help fund the acquisition of a Mozambique
gas field, its head of finance S.P. Garg said on Monday.
* State-owned Bank of Baroda, rated Baa3 (Moody's)
and BBB- (Fitch), has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as
joint bookrunners and joint lead managers to arrange a series of
fixed-income investor meetings in the US, Europe and Asia. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.78-83 62.80 62.80 62.72 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 6 -$51.27 mln
Month-to-date** $160.72 mln
Year-to-date** $160.70 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 6 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.30 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 3 -$54.09 mln
Month-to-date $227.91 mln
Year-to-date $227.90 mln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 6
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 6
Foreign Banks 18.07 bln
Public Sector Banks -18.28 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.62 bln
Mutual Funds -0.61 bln
Others -3.77 bln
Primary Dealers 0.02 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19
(GUJARAT)
SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77
(4 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For the full table for January inflows, see:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
T-bills 70 Jan 8
Bonds 150 Jan 10
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
29 bids for 251.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 207.60 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)