GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets got a hand up on Wednesday after strong trade data boosted expectations for U.S. growth while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. * The dollar hovered near a one-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday, having rebounded smartly overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. trade data. * Oil rose on Tuesday as frigid weather in North America hurt some refinery operations and worries grew over Libyan output and fighting in Iraq. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hovering near two-week lows, as traders brushed off a weak $30 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,693.24 (down 0.45 pct) * NSE index 6,162.25 (down 0.47 pct) * Rupee 62.30/31 per dlr (62.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.39 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A Reserve Bank of India panel has recommended setting up a special category of lenders that would exclusively cater to small businesses and low income households to expand the number of customers with access to banking services. * India's market regulator on Tuesday asked investors to settle over-the-counter trades in securitised debt through registered clearing houses, expanding regulatory oversight over a more opaque segment of markets. DEALS/LOANS/MERGERS * India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($80.2 million) through an issue of three-year bonds at 9.75 percent, said two sources with direct knowledge of the deal. * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($48.12 million) via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.55-58 62.80 62.68 62.55 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 7 -$91.01 mln Month-to-date** $119.37 mln Year-to-date** $119.40 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 6 -$68.95 mln Month-to-date $158.96 mln Year-to-date $159.00 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 7 Foreign Banks -9.10 bln Public Sector Banks 8.00 bln Private Sector Banks 1.15 bln Mutual Funds 2.23 bln Others 0.63 bln Primary Dealers -2.92 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 09 110790.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 09 50080.00 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-bills 70 Jan 8 Bonds 150 Jan 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 56 bids for 380.83 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 340.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)