GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares wavered on Thursday after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due out the following day, while the dollar stood near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies. * The dollar hovered at seven-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having risen for a second session after an upbeat private-sector jobs report drove U.S. short-term yields and market rates higher. * U.S. oil fell by more than $1 on Wednesday, settling at its lowest point in six weeks, after government data showed a large build in crude stockpiles at the U.S. benchmark delivery point. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as an upbeat report on the private labour market signalled faster U.S. economic growth, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would stay on course to wind down its bond purchases in 2014. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,729.38 (up 0.17 pct) * NSE index 6,174.60 (up 0.20 pct) * Rupee 62.07/08 per dlr (62.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.80 pct (Unchanged) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Wednesday relaxed gold lending rules for non-bank finance companies. DEALS/LOANS/MERGERS * Indiareit Fund Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of India's Piramal Enterprises PIRA.NS, has raised 10 billion rupees ($160.5 million) from investors within the country, the company said. * Facebook Inc is buying India-based Little Eye Labs, a startup that builds performance analysis and monitoring tools for mobile Android apps, in a move that marks the social networking giant's first deal in the country. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.57-60 62.52 62.65 62.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 8 $12.81 mln Month-to-date** $33.63 mln Year-to-date** $33.60 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 7 -$130.10 mln Month-to-date $28.86 mln Year-to-date $28.90 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 8 Foreign Banks 4.73 bln Public Sector Banks 6.04 bln Private Sector Banks -11.49 bln Mutual Funds -2.49 bln Others 5.87 bln Primary Dealers -2.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 09 110790.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 09 50080.00 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-bills 70 Jan 8 Bonds 150 Jan 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 62 bids for 395.66 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 2.03 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 425.11 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)