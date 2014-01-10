GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese
trade data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with
little incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs
report.
* The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high early on
Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the keenly
awaited U.S. jobs report, helping lift the euro that was briefly
unsettled by dovish comments from the European Central Bank.
* Oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by
more than $1 on Thursday, driven by ballooning stocks of heating
fuels.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a $13 billion
auction of 30-year bonds drew solid investor demand, even as the
recent wave of upbeat economic data have signaled bond yields
might climb higher.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,713.37 (down 0.08 pct)
* NSE index 6,168.35 (down 0.10 pct)
* Rupee 62.07/08 per dlr (Unchanged)
* 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.35 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct)
* Call money 8.30/8.40 pct (8.70/8.80 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release trade data for December
around 1100 IST (0530 GMT) through official briefing.
* India will release the monthly industrial output data
for November around 1730 IST (1200 GMT).
* The Reserve Bank of India will release weekly foreign
exchange reserves data and fortnightly bank lending data at 1700
IST.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank on Thursday relaxed foreign direct
investment regulations to allow investors to exit their
investments subject to the conditions of a minimum lock-in
period and without any assured returns.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.40-42 62.40 62.46 62.39 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 9 $0.60 mln
Month-to-date** $60.70 mln
Year-to-date** $60.70 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 9 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.10 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 8 $186.60 mln
Month-to-date $215.46 mln
Year-to-date $215.50 mln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 9
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 9
Foreign Banks 0.95 bln
Public Sector Banks -13.40 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.41 bln
Mutual Funds -1.17 bln
Others -1.93 bln
Primary Dealers 5.13 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25
(PUNJAB)
For the full table for January inflows, see:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
T-bills 70 Jan 8
Bonds 150 Jan 10
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
59 bids for 403.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 290 million rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 449.98 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.10 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)