GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets stayed soggy on Friday after Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, leaving investors with little incentive to take positions ahead of the U.S. jobs report. * The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high early on Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the keenly awaited U.S. jobs report, helping lift the euro that was briefly unsettled by dovish comments from the European Central Bank. * Oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $1 on Thursday, driven by ballooning stocks of heating fuels. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds drew solid investor demand, even as the recent wave of upbeat economic data have signaled bond yields might climb higher. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,713.37 (down 0.08 pct) * NSE index 6,168.35 (down 0.10 pct) * Rupee 62.07/08 per dlr (Unchanged) * 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.30/8.40 pct (8.70/8.80 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release trade data for December around 1100 IST (0530 GMT) through official briefing. * India will release the monthly industrial output data for November around 1730 IST (1200 GMT). * The Reserve Bank of India will release weekly foreign exchange reserves data and fortnightly bank lending data at 1700 IST. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Thursday relaxed foreign direct investment regulations to allow investors to exit their investments subject to the conditions of a minimum lock-in period and without any assured returns. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.40-42 62.40 62.46 62.39 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 9 $0.60 mln Month-to-date** $60.70 mln Year-to-date** $60.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.10 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 8 $186.60 mln Month-to-date $215.46 mln Year-to-date $215.50 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 9 Foreign Banks 0.95 bln Public Sector Banks -13.40 bln Private Sector Banks 10.41 bln Mutual Funds -1.17 bln Others -1.93 bln Primary Dealers 5.13 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-bills 70 Jan 8 Bonds 150 Jan 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 59 bids for 403.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 290 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 449.98 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.10 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)