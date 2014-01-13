GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and currencies were mostly firmer on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus. * U.S. crude futures steadied on Monday after gaining more than 1 percent the session before when weaker-than-forecast increase in U.S. employment last spurred expectations the Federal Reserve could slow the tapering of its bond-buying stimulus. * U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,758.49 (up 0.22 pct) * NSE index 6,171.45 (up 0.05 pct) * Rupee 61.89/90 per dlr (62.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.31 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.30/8.40 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The government to release consumer price inflation data at 1730 hrs (1200 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economic woes worsened on Friday with a surprise contraction in industrial production and a wider trade deficit, adding to troubles of the ruling alliance as it heads into a tough national election seeking a third term. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Sate-owned Bank of India has mandated seven banks to arrange an overseas issue of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. The benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated deal is set to be the first international issue of AT1 capital from India. It will also be an unrated bond deal. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 10 $10.96 mln Month-to-date** $88.78 mln Year-to-date** $88.80 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 9 $356.59 mln Month-to-date $572.05 mln Year-to-date $572.00 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 10 Foreign Banks 6.75 bln Public Sector Banks -5.97 bln Private Sector Banks 0.23 bln Mutual Funds 16.05 bln Others 4.82 bln Primary Dealers -21.89 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jan 13 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 06.00%, 2014 Redemption Jan 13 3090.00 (MAHARASHTRA) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-bills 70 Jan 15 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 22 bids for 145.70 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 12.06 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 447.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)