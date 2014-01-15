GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares made guarded gains on Wednesday as surprising strength in U.S. consumer spending reassured investors the recovery in the world's largest economy had not been derailed, lifting the dollar and Wall Street. * The yen and Australian dollar nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a swift turnaround in fortunes after upbeat retail sales data halted a slide in U.S. yields to help the U.S. dollar recover from a one-month low touched on Monday. * U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders squared positions amid some signs of strength in the U.S. economy, while Brent fell in choppy trading, pressured by incremental increases in Libyan oil supply and expectations that Iranian crude will return to market. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as two Federal Reserve officials said they support further cuts to the U.S. central bank's bond purchase program, despite Friday's weaker-then-expected employment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,032.88 (down 0.48 pct) * NSE index 6,241.85 (down 0.49 pct) * Rupee 61.55/56 per dlr (61.89/90) * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.31 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.80 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release wholesale price inflation data around noon (0630 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank said on Monday it had eased rules for hedging foreign exchange exposures, allowing greater flexibility for cancelling and rebooking forward contracts. * India's central bank said on Monday a decision has been taken to defer the auction of federal government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) scheduled to be held on Jan. 17 on review of the government's cash position and funding requirement. * India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low. * The Indian government is maintaining fiscal discipline before the general elections, which is supporting the country's credit ratings, a Fitch Ratings analyst said on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Telecoms major, Bharti Airtel is marketing a tap of its euro-denominated 4 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at initial price talk of 285 bps over mid-swaps. (IFR) * India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is seeking a strategic partnership with Kuwait Petroleum Corp in two upcoming petrochemicals projects, the Indian company's chairman said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.82-84 61.85 61.94 61.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 14 -$42.35 mln Month-to-date** $104.96 mln Year-to-date** $105.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 10 $551.80 mln Month-to-date $1.12 bln Year-to-date $1.12 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 13 Foreign Banks 25.90 bln Public Sector Banks -23.12 bln Private Sector Banks -5.68 bln Mutual Funds -3.10 bln Others 2.23 bln Primary Dealers 3.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-bills 70 Jan 15 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 60 bids for 400.32 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 110 million rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 410.66 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)