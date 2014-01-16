GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on Thursday, as a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped offset concerns of a U.S. slowdown following December's disappointing payroll numbers. * The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having returned to levels seen before last week's oft payrolls data as faith in the U.S. economic recovery was restored, while the Australian dollar slid to a 3-1/2-year low after a dismal local jobs report. * U.S. oil ended at a two-week high on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drop in inventories while a rise in Brent was restrained by expectations Iranian and Libyan crude supplies may increase. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after U.S. producer prices recorded their largest increase in six months in December, raising expectations that inflation may start picking up and potentially bringing forward the timeline in which the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,289.49 (up 1.22 pct) * NSE index 6,320.90 (up 1.27 pct) * Rupee 61.54/55 per dlr (61.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.15 pct (8.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.33 pct) * Call money 8.55/8.60 pct (8.70/8.80 pct) MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit submitted applications to bid in a spectrum auction next month, separate sources at the two companies said. * Bank of Baroda launched its new 5.5 year bonds on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian issuer in 2014 to do a deal in the US dollar market. The state lender is offering a generous new-issue concession at initial price talk of the 360 bps area over US Treasuries for the 144A/Reg S bonds. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.90-93 61.85 61.93 61.84 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 15 $115.79 mln Month-to-date** $132.89 mln Year-to-date** $132.90 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 13 $859.78 mln Month-to-date $1.98 bln Year-to-date $1.98 mln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 15 Foreign Banks 54.33 bln Public Sector Banks -52.86 bln Private Sector Banks 15.25 bln Mutual Funds -15.15 bln Others -1.46 bln Primary Dealers -0.12 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 16 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 16 - SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 60 bids for 399.63 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 6 bids for 4.94 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 486.16 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)