GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on
Thursday, as a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from
Bank of America helped offset concerns of a U.S. slowdown
following December's disappointing payroll numbers.
* The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having returned to
levels seen before last week's oft payrolls data as faith in the
U.S. economic recovery was restored, while the Australian dollar
slid to a 3-1/2-year low after a dismal local jobs report.
* U.S. oil ended at a two-week high on Wednesday after
government data showed a larger-than-expected drop in
inventories while a rise in Brent was restrained by expectations
Iranian and Libyan crude supplies may increase.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after U.S.
producer prices recorded their largest increase in six months in
December, raising expectations that inflation may start picking
up and potentially bringing forward the timeline in which the
Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,289.49 (up 1.22 pct)
* NSE index 6,320.90 (up 1.27 pct)
* Rupee 61.54/55 per dlr (61.55/56)
* 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.71 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.15 pct (8.25 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.33 pct)
* Call money 8.55/8.60 pct (8.70/8.80 pct)
MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS
* Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc's
Indian unit submitted applications to bid in a spectrum
auction next month, separate sources at the two companies said.
* Bank of Baroda launched its new 5.5 year bonds on
Wednesday, becoming the first Indian issuer in 2014 to do a deal
in the US dollar market. The state lender is offering a generous
new-issue concession at initial price talk of the 360 bps area
over US Treasuries for the 144A/Reg S bonds. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.90-93 61.85 61.93 61.84 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 15 $115.79 mln
Month-to-date** $132.89 mln
Year-to-date** $132.90 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 15 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.60 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 13 $859.78 mln
Month-to-date $1.98 bln
Year-to-date $1.98 mln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 15
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 15
Foreign Banks 54.33 bln
Public Sector Banks -52.86 bln
Private Sector Banks 15.25 bln
Mutual Funds -15.15 bln
Others -1.46 bln
Primary Dealers -0.12 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 16 60000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 16 -
SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 17 45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 474.00
(WEST BENGAL)
===============================================================
For the full table for January inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 60 bids for 399.63 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted all 6 bids for 4.94 billion rupees at
its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess cash from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 486.16 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)