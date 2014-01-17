GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar struggled to rise as Asian stocks creaked lower in early trading on Friday, unable to shrug off the impact of downbeat results on Wall Street. * The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after two days of gains, as a run of mixed U.S. economic data left the market uncertain about its future direction. * Crude oil futures ended slightly lower in thin trade on Thursday as expectations of more supply from the Middle East and North Africa weighed against news of lower oil output from OPEC. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after inflation data came in as expected and amid strength in German government debt and overnight demand for safe-haven U.S debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,265.18 (down 0.11 pct) * NSE index 6,318.90 (down 0.03 pct) * Rupee 61.5350/5450 per dlr (61.54/55) * 10-year bond yield 8.62 pct (8.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.27 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.55/8.60 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian companies can convert their overseas loans through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route into equity shares by using the prevailing forex rate on the date of the swap agreement, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. * A panel of Indian ministers has approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS to two state exploration firms, a move that will help the cash-strapped government raise funds to narrow its budget deficit. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Bank of Baroda issued fixed rate senior unsecured notes for an issue size of $750 million for a tenor of 5.5 years, it said in a statement. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.78-80 61.93 61.90 61.77 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 16 $77.81 mln Month-to-date** $258.33 mln Year-to-date** $258.30 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 13 $155.85 mln Month-to-date $2.14 bln Year-to-date $2.14 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 16 Foreign Banks 6.56 bln Public Sector Banks 0.36 bln Private Sector Banks 2.40 bln Mutual Funds -5.70 bln Others -1.83 bln Primary Dealers -1.79 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 65 bids for 411.62 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 180 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 487.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)