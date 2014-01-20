GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional powerhouse China, while Deutsche Bank soured sentiment by reporting a surprise loss and falling revenues. * The U.S. dollar started Monday near a two-month high, having enjoyed a solid comeback last week after a string of mostly upbeat data convinced markets the Federal Reserve will continue its gradual withdrawal of stimulus. * Demand for heating fuels and rising gasoline prices drove oil higher on Friday, but gains were limited by a stronger dollar and expectations for increased supply from Libya and Iran. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as economic data was largely as expected and as trading volumes were light before a long holiday weekend. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,063.62 (down 0.95 pct) * NSE index 6,261.65 (down 0.91 pct) * Rupee 61.54/55 per dlr (61.5350/5450) * 10-year bond yield 8.63 pct (8.62 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.31 pct (8.30 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.85 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the daily reverse repo auction under its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) during 1900-1930 IST effective Monday, as against 1645-1715 IST as of now. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22. * The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of treasury bills on Jan. 22, including 40 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 30 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Eurotas Infrastructure has raised a 2.9 billion rupees ($47.2 million) 10-year loan to set up a grinding unit of its cement plant in Maharashtra State. The company, part of Indiabulls Construction, signed the loan last month. * Sesa Sterlite, part of Volcan Investments, has taken a short-term Rs10bn loan to refinance its existing short-term debt and pay creditors of its thermal power plant located at Jharsuguda in Orissa. * Hindalco Industries-owned Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) has obtained a Rs3bn 14-year loan through HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank provided Rs2bn, while Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank came in with Rs500m each. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.00-02 61.76 62.05 61.84 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 17 $12.20 mln Month-to-date** $349.07 mln Year-to-date** $349.10 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.4750 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 16 $477.67 mln Month-to-date $2.62 bln Year-to-date $2.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 17 Foreign Banks 13.98 bln Public Sector Banks 27.43 bln Private Sector Banks 11.79 bln Mutual Funds 10.1 bln Others 8.24 bln Primary Dealers 0.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 20 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 20 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 428.00 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 20 4439.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 4 bids for 10.61 billion rupees ($172.35 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It also accepted all 62 bids for 407.58 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 487.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)