GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets crept higher on Tuesday as Japanese stocks rebounded and Chinese money rates eased, while the U.S. dollar got a fillip from a report that the Federal Reserve would again trim its bond buying next week. * The New Zealand dollar shot out of the starting block early on Tuesday after inflation data strengthened the case for higher interest rates at home, leaving behind many of its major peers that are still struggling for inspiration. * Brent crude dipped below $106 per barrel on Monday, weighed by data showing China's oil demand growth slowed further in 2013 and by news Iran had started implementing a nuclear deal with world powers, which could eventually allow more oil exports. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as economic data was largely as expected and as trading volumes were light before a long holiday weekend. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,192.88 (up 0.61 pct) * NSE index 6,303.95 (up 0.67 pct) * Rupee 61.62/63 per dlr (61.54/55) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.63 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.09 pct (8.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.07 pct) * Call money 8.55/8.65 pct (8.75/8.85 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is tentatively scheduled to attend the National Stock Exchange's ceremony to launch trading of bond futures. * India's central bank will conduct a term repo auction for 200 billion rupees on Tuesday. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22. * The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of treasury bills on Jan. 22, including 40 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 30 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's federal government approved on Monday a stake-sale in Hindustan Zinc Ltd, three local television channels said citing unnamed sources. * Air India Ltd is seeking a bridge loan of up to $230 million for taking delivery of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from an ongoing order, according to a tender document on the Indian carrier's website. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Power Finance Corp is slated to come to the market as early as Tuesday. According to bankers, the company is looking to issue two and five-year bonds. * Deutsche Bank priced a 7.5 billion rupee two-year bond sale for mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp. The bonds, which settled on Monday, pay a coupon of 9.70 pct. * Can Fin Homes priced a 1.62 billion rupee three-year bond issue at 10.05 pct. The deal is arranged by HDFC Bank and SBI Caps. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.89-91 61.93 61.96 61.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 20 $62.51 mln Month-to-date** $373.59 mln Year-to-date** $373.60 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.5900 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 17 $229.47 mln Month-to-date $2.85 bln Year-to-date $2.85 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 20 Foreign Banks 33.99 bln Public Sector Banks -54.37 bln Private Sector Banks -5.98 bln Mutual Funds 17.15 bln Others -8.96 bln Primary Dealers 18.17 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 23 89070.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 23 50000.00 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 63 bids for 412.42 billion rupees ($6.71 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 390.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion rupees. 