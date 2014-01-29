GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets rallied on Wednesday after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. * Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday, while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy. * U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its highest price this year and narrowing its discount to European Brent, as traders expected data to show supplies were draining from the contract's benchmark delivery point. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Tuesday after data showing an unexpected fall in orders for U.S. durable goods in December spurred safe-haven bids, but nervousness ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision capped gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,683.51 (down 0.12 pct) * NSE index 6,126.25 (down 0.16 pct) * Rupee 62.51/52 per dlr (63.10/11) * 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.30 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.57 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to analysts and researchers via teleconference. (1100 India Time) * RBI's weekly t-bill sale. LOANS/DEALS * International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World Bank, has increased its outstanding global Indian rupee bonds due in 2016 by pricing another 3 billion rupees in bonds. (IFR) * ONGC Videsh has sent out a request for proposals for a US$725m one-year bridge loan for another acquisition attempt, while mandating nine banks on an increased US$1.775bn five-year facility. (IFR) * Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have completed loans totalling about US$350m and ¥8.021bn (US$78m) for power producer NTPC to back its power projects, JBIC said in a statement on Monday. (IFR) * State Bank of India launched a share sale on Tuesday to raise up to $1.5 billion, said three sources directly involved in the deal, in the country's biggest equity offering in almost a year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.10-15 63.17 63.25 63.06 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 28 -$202.22 mln Month-to-date** $324.00 mln Year-to-date** $324.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.65 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 27 -$667.99 mln Month-to-date $2.29 bln Year-to-date $2.29 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 28 Foreign Banks -22.80 bln Public Sector Banks 19.32 bln Private Sector Banks -7.81 bln Mutual Funds -10.60 bln Others 2.01 bln Primary Dealers 19.88 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 59 bids for 374.91 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises at 3.12 trillion rupees.