GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got a welcome reprieve from selling on Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging markets found some backbone, which took some of the starch out of safe-haven bonds and the yen. * The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on Wednesday having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging markets stabilised and stocks rebounded, while the Australian dollar took a breather following a powerful rally. * Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, while U.S. crude ended higher, boosted by continued demand for heating fuels and the expectation of a large draw from storage at the benchmark's delivery point. * Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,211.93 (up 0.01 pct) * NSE index 6,000.90 (down 0.01 pct) * Rupee 62.5250/5350 per dlr (62.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 8.68 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.69 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India Services PMI (1030-1130 IST) * The last session of the current parliament begins. There are 39 bills waiting to be passed during the 12-day session * Engineers India Ltd holds a press meet regarding its forthcoming FPO or further public offer to raise as much as $80 million * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Essar has shut down all units at the UK's No. 2 refinery due to a steam supply issue on Tuesday and said it did not yet have an estimate for when the plant could resume operations. * The government of India's capital Delhi has asked the region's power regulator to revoke the licences of two electricity distributors if they fail to supply power, drawing criticism from the companies. * India's cabinet has deferred a decision on giving incentives to mills for raw sugar production, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday. LOANS/DEALS * Indian personal care products maker Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said it will increase its stake in African hair-care firm Darling Group that will give it control of the latter's Nigerian business. * Engineers India Ltd price band for share sale set at 145 rupees to 150 rupees per share. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.68-71 63 63.04 62.68 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 4* -$196.83 mln Month-to-date** -$226.33 mln Year-to-date** -$101.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 3 -$207.90 mln Month-to-date -$241.65 mln Year-to-date $1.82 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 4 Foreign Banks 4.56 bln Public Sector Banks -11.76 bln Private Sector Banks 16.42 bln Mutual Funds -10.90 bln Others -2.82 bln Primary Dealers 4.51 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 95100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 50000.00 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 41 bids for 292.59 billion rupees ($4.67 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 401.66 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.14 trillion rupees.