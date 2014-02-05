GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares got a welcome reprieve from selling on
Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging
markets found some backbone, which took some of the starch out
of safe-haven bonds and the yen.
* The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on Wednesday
having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging markets
stabilised and stocks rebounded, while the Australian dollar
took a breather following a powerful rally.
* Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday,
pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, while U.S. crude
ended higher, boosted by continued demand for heating fuels and
the expectation of a large draw from storage at the benchmark's
delivery point.
* Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as
pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased, reducing
safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,211.93 (up 0.01 pct)
* NSE index 6,000.90 (down 0.01 pct)
* Rupee 62.5250/5350 per dlr (62.56/57)
* 10-year bond yield 8.68 pct (8.73 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.69 pct)
* Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India Services PMI (1030-1130 IST)
* The last session of the current parliament begins. There
are 39 bills waiting to be passed during the 12-day session
* Engineers India Ltd holds a press meet regarding
its forthcoming FPO or further public offer to raise as much as
$80 million
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7,
India's central bank said.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Essar has shut down all units at the UK's No. 2
refinery due to a steam supply issue on Tuesday and said it did
not yet have an estimate for when the plant could resume
operations.
* The government of India's capital Delhi has asked the
region's power regulator to revoke the licences of two
electricity distributors if they fail to supply power, drawing
criticism from the companies.
* India's cabinet has deferred a decision on giving
incentives to mills for raw sugar production, Food Minister K.V.
Thomas said on Tuesday.
LOANS/DEALS
* Indian personal care products maker Godrej Consumer
Products Ltd said it will increase its stake in
African hair-care firm Darling Group that will give it control
of the latter's Nigerian business.
* Engineers India Ltd price band for share sale
set at 145 rupees to 150 rupees per share.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.68-71 63 63.04 62.68 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 4* -$196.83 mln
Month-to-date** -$226.33 mln
Year-to-date** -$101.70 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 4 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 3 -$207.90 mln
Month-to-date -$241.65 mln
Year-to-date $1.82 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 4
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 4
Foreign Banks 4.56 bln
Public Sector Banks -11.76 bln
Private Sector Banks 16.42 bln
Mutual Funds -10.90 bln
Others -2.82 bln
Primary Dealers 4.51 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50
SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50
SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25
SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00
SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00
SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25
SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74
SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60
SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23
SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81
SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10
SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00
SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25
SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75
SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 95100.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 50000.00
11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
41 bids for 292.59 billion rupees ($4.67 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 401.66 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.14
trillion rupees.