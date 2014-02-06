GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as
investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging
markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook.
* The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the dollar
and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood among
investors still fretting about the recent selloff in emerging
markets.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders took
profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while the
American benchmark took some support from record heating oil
demand due to continued freezing weather.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on caution before
Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number, which could pause a
rally that has sent yields to their lowest levels since early
November, if jobs growth comes in strong.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,261.03 (up 0.24 pct)
* NSE index 6,022.40 (up 0.36 pct)
* Rupee 62.57/58 per dlr (62.5250/5350)
* 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.68 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.37 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.64 pct)
* Call money 8.40/8.50 pct (7.15/7.20 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's environment minister Veerappa Moily, who is also
the country's oil minister, to address the 3-day Delhi
Sustainable Development Summit
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7,
India's central bank said.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited
government bond switch by buying back securities worth 270
billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16
fiscal years and selling an equivalent amount of longer tenure
securities last week with an institutional investor, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
* The commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
Dr. Margaret Hamburg, plans to visit India for the first time in
an official capacity next week as the agency works to keep
sub-standard food and drugs from entering the United States.
* Price for 900 MHz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi
rises 59 percent from floor price by day 3 of India airwaves
auction - government data.
* India's telecoms secretary tells Reuters spectrum auction
total bids at about 500 billion rupees ($7.98 billion) by day 3
of bidding.
* A clutch of Indian regional parties met on Wednesday to
discuss plans to stymie the government's goals for parliament's
final session, fuelling expectations that they will forge an
alliance before national elections due by May.
* India has asked for interest from global companies to
build and operate a new airport, estimated to cost nearly $2
billion initially, in the outskirts of the financial capital
Mumbai to meet growing air traffic.
LOANS/DEALS
* After reporting a 10 percent increase in third-quarter
revenue, Vodacom Group said it is close to finalising
negotiations with India's Tata Communications over the
purchase of its Neotel unit.
* The government has fixed the price range for its $79m-$82
mln secondary follow-on offer in Engineers India at
145-150 rupees a share. The offer opens on February 6 and closes
on February 10.
* The government aims to launch the IPO of state-owned
Hindustan Aeronautics before the end of the financial year on
March 31.
* GMR Infrastructure has received board approval to raise up
to Rs25bn from an issue of foreign currency convertible bonds or
other securities.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp has mandated three banks on its
latest US$300m-$500m three-year borrowing, while its US$500m
three-year term loan which was launched in November is wrapping
up with 12 banks, according to sources.
* ICICI Home Finance priced a Rs750m bond sale to yield
9.82%. The bonds mature in April 2015.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.78-81 62.86 62.91 62.80 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 5* -$196.83 mln
Month-to-date** -$278.83 mln
Year-to-date** -$154.20 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 5 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 4 -$86.59 mln
Month-to-date -$328.24 mln
Year-to-date $1.73 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 5
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 5
Foreign Banks 11.77 bln
Public Sector Banks 13.55 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.48 bln
Mutual Funds -17.02 bln
Others 2.27 bln
Primary Dealers -8.09 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74
SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60
SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23
SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81
SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10
SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00
SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25
SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75
SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 95100.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 50000.00
11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00
SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 27 bids for 209.47 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 333.56 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion
rupees.