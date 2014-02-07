GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares regained a measure of stability on Friday, stepping further away from five-month lows after a strong night on Wall Street and hopeful signs an upcoming crucial U.S. jobs report will put to bed some of the global growth concerns. * The dollar drifted slightly lower in early Asian trading on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited the latest non-farm payrolls report for clues on the health of the U.S. labour market and the broader economy. * Brent crude oil ended nearly a dollar higher on Thursday, supported by a stronger euro, French port closures and tighter supplies from the North Sea. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their highest in a week as investors positioned for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for January, which is expected to show more robust growth than December's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,310.74 (up 0.25 pct) * NSE index 6,036.30 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 62.3650/3750 per dlr (62.57/58) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.37 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.63 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.40/8.50 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The government will release updated estimates for growth in the financial year to March 31 * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. * India's bank lending and foreign reserves data * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.24 billion) on Friday, the central bank notified on Thursday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India on Friday is likely to cut its estimate of 5 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, thanks to a slower-than-expected recovery by industries. * Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 78 percent from floor price by day 4 of India airwaves auction - government data * India's competition watchdog slaps 623 million rupee fine on 3 engineering companies for forming a cartel in a railways tender - Statement * India's Tata Motors has set up a panel to oversee its operations and strategy as an interim measure after the sudden demise of the company's managing director, Karl Slym. * India has extended Upendra Kumar Sinha's tenure as chairman of its securities regulator, two senior finance ministry officials said, giving him an extra two years to achieve reforms including bringing more transparency to stock markets. LOANS/DEALS * Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday. * Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP KKR.N has agreed to lend about $100 million to India's Avantha Group to help it grow its businesses and improve its capital structure, the Indian company said on Thursday. * India's IDBI Bank Ltd has upset holders of $140 million of its bonds after urging them to accept a change in terms that gives the mid-sized state lender the right to write down the debt or convert it into shares. * Three banks are tipped to be mandated on Bharat Petroleum Corp's US$250m three-year loan, sources said. They are Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC and Westpac Banking Corp. The deadline for request for proposals was February 3, extended from January 27-28. * The Small Industrial Development Bank of India was looking to raise 5 billion rupees($80m) from a three-year bond sale. The bonds have a put/call option at the end of one year and one day. The issuer is looking at a price range of 9.42-9.45 percent. * Konkan Railways Corp is also looking to raise Rs4bn from a bond sale. The bonds will most likely have a state guarantee. * Bajaj Electricals was also scouting to sell two to three-year bonds at around 11 percent to 11.50 percent, sources said. Sterlite Technologies is also in the market doing an over Rs1bn deal via ICICI Bank. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.53-57 62.85 62.80 62.49 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 6* $1.72 mln Month-to-date** -$266 mln Year-to-date** -$141.30 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 5 -$136.63 mln Month-to-date -$464.87 mln Year-to-date $1.60 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 6 Foreign Banks 2 bln Public Sector Banks 13.73 bln Private Sector Banks -9.29 bln Mutual Funds -7.55 bln Others 3.44 bln Primary Dealers -1.92 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2931.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 275.57 billion rupees ($4.41 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 341.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion rupees.