GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on economic growth. * The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Monday, still struggling to get over yet more disappointing U.S. economic news that stood in contrast to better data out of the euro zone and China. * Brent oil futures rose in late session trading on Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more winter cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply disruptions in producers Libya and Angola. * U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after steep losses the previous session, but the uptrend could unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,366.82 (up 0.86 pct) * NSE index 6,048.35 (up 0.79 pct) * Rupee 61.9250/9350 per dlr (62.42/43) * 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.47 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.70 pct (8.71 pct) * Call money 8.80/8.90 (9.00/9.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India finance minister to present interim budget in parliament at 11 a.m. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Friday lowered the limit on investments in up to one-year, debt known as commercial papers, by foreign investors to encourage long-term investments in the country's corporate debt market. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Essar Energy Plc's largest shareholder, Essar Global Fund Ltd, said it was considering making an offer for the 22 percent stake it does not own in the London-listed oil and gas producer. * A worsening capital crisis at one of India's smaller state-owned lenders is setting the scene for Asia's first test of regulators' attitudes towards subordinated bank capital. * Steel Authority of India Ltd, India's second-biggest steelmaker, said its coal joint venture with four other Indian firms was in advance stages of due diligence on purchases of mines abroad, with no limit set on its investment. * Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion, sources said, as it looks to scale down in the region like some other U.S. energy companies. * Tube Investments was the only deal priced on Friday. The 1-billion-rupee, 15-month bond sale pays a coupon of 10.10 percent and was arranged by HDFC Bank. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.17-20 62.48 62.38 62.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 14* -$2.56 mln Month-to-date** -$321.59 mln Year-to-date** -$197.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.90 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 13 $211.50 mln Month-to-date $1.19 bln Year-to-date $3.25 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 14 Foreign Banks 1.60 bln Public Sector Banks -5.70 bln Private Sector Banks 8.84 bln Mutual Funds -10.35 bln Others 2.84 bln Primary Dealers 2.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 17 21060.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 63 bids for 407.02 billion rupees ($6.53 billion) at its three-day repo auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 520.49 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)