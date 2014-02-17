GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod
to the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled
with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on
economic growth.
* The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, still struggling to get
over yet more disappointing U.S. economic news that stood in
contrast to better data out of the euro zone and China.
* Brent oil futures rose in late session trading on Friday,
boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more winter cold and
snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply disruptions in
producers Libya and Angola.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after
steep losses the previous session, but the uptrend could unravel
as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised
doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,366.82 (up 0.86 pct)
* NSE index 6,048.35 (up 0.79 pct)
* Rupee 61.9250/9350 per dlr (62.42/43)
* 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.87 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.47 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.70 pct (8.71 pct)
* Call money 8.80/8.90 (9.00/9.10 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India finance minister to present interim budget in
parliament at 11 a.m.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank on Friday lowered the limit on
investments in up to one-year, debt known as commercial papers,
by foreign investors to encourage long-term investments in the
country's corporate debt market.
KEY LOANS/DEALS
* Essar Energy Plc's largest shareholder, Essar
Global Fund Ltd, said it was considering making an offer for the
22 percent stake it does not own in the London-listed oil and
gas producer.
* A worsening capital crisis at one of India's smaller
state-owned lenders is setting the scene for Asia's first test
of regulators' attitudes towards subordinated bank capital.
* Steel Authority of India Ltd, India's
second-biggest steelmaker, said its coal joint venture with four
other Indian firms was in advance stages of due diligence on
purchases of mines abroad, with no limit set on its investment.
* Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of its
Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3
billion, sources said, as it looks to scale down in the region
like some other U.S. energy companies.
* Tube Investments was the only deal priced on Friday. The
1-billion-rupee, 15-month bond sale pays a coupon of 10.10
percent and was arranged by HDFC Bank. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.17-20 62.48 62.38 62.15 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 14* -$2.56 mln
Month-to-date** -$321.59 mln
Year-to-date** -$197.00 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 14 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.90 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 13 $211.50 mln
Month-to-date $1.19 bln
Year-to-date $3.25 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 14
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 14
Foreign Banks 1.60 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.70 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.84 bln
Mutual Funds -10.35 bln
Others 2.84 bln
Primary Dealers 2.76 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56
(3 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30
(KERALA)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 460.64
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 633.44
(KERALA)
SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 342.80
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 513.51
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 17 21060.00
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 63 bids for
407.02 billion rupees ($6.53 billion) at its three-day repo
auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 520.49 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)