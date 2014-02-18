GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A string of disappointing U.S. data pinned the dollar near six-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, while Asian shares mostly eased after solid gains in recent sessions. * The yen inched down against major counterparts in early trade on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan would hold policy steady as expected and perhaps hint at the possibility of further easing ahead. * Brent crude was little changed on Tuesday, staying above $109 a barrel, as robust demand for heating purposes from North America and a weak dollar offset concerns over disappointing U.S. data. * U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after steep losses the previous session, but their uptrend could unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,464.06 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 6,073.30 (up 0.41 pct) * Rupee 61.84/85 per dlr (61.9250/9350) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.46 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (8.70 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 (8.80/8.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's surprise decision to raise interest rates last month was opposed by most external members of an advisory committee, minutes released on Monday showed. * The Reserve Bank of India should strike a balance between price stability and growth when announcing its monetary policy, India's finance minister said on Monday, hinting at his unhappiness over its rate hike decisions. KEY LOANS/DEALS * State-owned Power Finance Corp has asked arrangers to submit bids for its up to 35-billion-rupee ($565 million) sale of subordinated bonds. Bids need to be submitted by 5 pm India time on Tuesday. Crisil has assigned a Triple A rating to the bonds. (IFR) * State-owned United Bank of India said in a stock exchange filing last weekend it would raise up to 10 billion rupees as capital through issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 1 bonds or equity capital to the government. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.08-10 62.20 62.35 62.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 14* $84.46 mln Month-to-date** -$318.34 mln Year-to-date** -$193.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.90 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 14 $211.74 mln Month-to-date $1.40 bln Year-to-date $3.46 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 17 Foreign Banks 17.96 bln Public Sector Banks 7.45 bln Private Sector Banks -7.73 bln Mutual Funds -9.91 bln Others 0.96 bln Primary Dealers -8.73 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 20 128060.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 20 50012.50 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 61 bids for 383.07 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 422.49 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)