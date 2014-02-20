GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday and the dollar firmed, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data. * The dollar held firm against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, drawing support from minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve which showed policymakers remained committed to reducing its massive stimulus at the current pace. * U.S. crude oil and heating oil prices rose on Wednesday as forecasts for another cold snap next week is expected to increase demand. * U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed members supported continued tapering of the central bank's bond-buying programme in the absence of a significant change in the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,722.97 (up 0.43 pct) * NSE index 6,152.75 (up 0.42 pct) * Rupee 62.20/21 per dlr (61.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.46 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.69 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly money supply data OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct term repo auctions in March to address anticipated liquidity tightness emerging from corporate advance tax outflows, which are slated around the middle of next month. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.70-75 62.55 62.65 62.46 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 19* $75.32 mln Month-to-date** -$234.44 mln Year-to-date** -$109.80 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 17 $157.61 mln Month-to-date $1.56 bln Year-to-date $3.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 18 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 20 128060.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 20 50012.50 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 50 bids for 337.04 billion rupees ($5.44 billion) at its two-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 445.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)