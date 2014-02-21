GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A brisk U.S. manufacturing survey gave Asian stocks markets a lift on Friday and bolstered the dollar, though underlying concerns about China's economic growth kept investors from rushing to buy some emerging market shares. * The dollar pulled away from a seven-week low against the euro and pushed higher against the yen in early Asian trade on Friday, bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data. * U.S. crude oil inched lower on Thursday after U.S. heating oil stockpiles fell less than expected and Chinese economic data disappointed. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose back to the higher end of their recent range on Thursday as traders reported an uptick in investors selling bonds and prepared for new Treasury supply next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,536.64 (down 0.9 pct) * NSE index 6,091.45 (down 1 pct) * Rupee 62.26/27 per dlr (62.20/21) * 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 (9.00/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release foreign exchange reserves and bank lending data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will need to continue raising its policy interest rate given the sticky nature of inflation, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. KEY DEALS * IRFC, the financing arm of Indian Railways, attracted a strong book of more than $3 billion, with 54 percent of the demand coming from Europe, 8 percent from US and the rest from Asia. That was the biggest response from the continent to a Reg S-only in a long time. The $500 million bond priced at par to yield 3.917 percent. (IFR) * LIC Housing Finance is in the market with two deals totalling a minimum 4.5 billion rupees ($72 million). The minimum 2.5 billion five-year sale yields 9.80 percent. The bonds have a put only at the end of 13 months. The issuer is also raising a 2 billion rupees straight bond maturing in April 2015 at a yield of 9.93 percent. Axis Bank is arranging the deals, both of which have a greenshoe option. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.70-75 62.55 62.65 62.46 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 20* $33.19 mln Month-to-date** -$121.03 mln Year-to-date** $3.60 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 18 $152.36 mln Month-to-date $1.71 bln Year-to-date $3.77 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 20 Foreign Banks 2.66 bln Public Sector Banks 2.40 bln Private Sector Banks -5.22 bln Mutual Funds 0.70 bln Others 3.78 bln Primary Dealers -4.31 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Feb 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 36 bids for 278.83 billion rupees ($4.48 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 458.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)