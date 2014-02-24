GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks wobbled and the dollar firmed in early trade on Monday, as investors appeared to give no more than a passing nod to the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global growth. * The euro held steady against the dollar on Monday, retaining its gains made late last week as political unrest in Ukraine showed signs of settling down for the time being.. * Oil prices fell on Friday, slightly eroding their sixth straight week of gains, as the fierce U.S. winter weather that has supported heating fuel demand gave way to milder temperatures, triggering a selloff in heating oil. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Friday as investors questioned whether a string of weaker-than-expected economic data is due to severe weather affecting activity in the short term or a symptom of a more structural economic slowdown. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,700.75 (up 0.8 pct) * NSE index 6,155.45 (up 1.05 pct) * Rupee 62.12/13 per dlr (62.26/27) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * G20 aspires to faster economic growth, roadmap sketchy - USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.37 62.48 62.30 62.28-30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 21* $$97.21 mln Month-to-date** -$85.89 mln Year-to-date** $38.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 20 $60.59 mln Month-to-date $1.79 bln Year-to-date $3.87 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 21 Foreign Banks -1.81 bln Public Sector Banks 1.91 bln Private Sector Banks 0.70 bln Mutual Funds 1.85 bln Others -1.44 bln Primary Dealers -1.20 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) 6.72% 2014 Redemption Feb 24 157867.93 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 201.93 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, taking the total bids for the day to 282.28 billion rupees ($4.53 billion). * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 385.50 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)