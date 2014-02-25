GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets regained some altitude on Tuesday courtesy of a tailwind from Wall Street which sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz, while gold extended its recent rally * The dollar steadied against its rivals in early Asian trade on Tuesday as traders sought more clarity on the pace of the U.S. economic recovery after a series of soft data releases in the past few weeks. * Brent oil rose on Monday after production outages in Libya and South Sudan curbed exports and tightened global supply. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with some investors exiting the safe-haven asset class as Wall Street swung higher and worries dwindled about troubled developing economies such as Ukraine. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,811.44 (up 0.53 pct) * NSE index 6,186.10 (up 0.5 pct) * Rupee 62.07/08 per dlr (62.12/13) * 10-year bond yield 8.89 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.67 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said the government and the central bank shared similar views on inflation management, while reiterating a call for the U.S. Federal Reserve to be more sensitive to emerging economies. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that all over-the-counter trades by entities regulated by the central bank will report secondary market corporate bond deals on any one of the bourses within 15 minutes of trade from April 1. LOANS/DEALS * State-owned Punjab National Bank is sounding the market to issue 10 billion rupees ($161 million) of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds. The bank is aiming to issue the 10-year bonds at 9.65 percent, at least 10bp tighter than the Triple-A rated bonds of the public sector units trade in the secondary. PNB is locally rated Triple A. * Barely a week after scrapping a proposed local bond issue, Power Finance Corp plans to return with a proposed sale of up to 25 billion rupees ($403 million). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.32 62.38 62.17 62.19-22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 24* $42.99 mln Month-to-date** $12.93 mln Year-to-date** $137.60 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 21 -$2.75 mln Month-to-date $1.78 bln Year-to-date $3.83 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 24 Foreign Banks -13.98 bln Public Sector Banks 8.79 bln Private Sector Banks 1.68 bln Mutual Funds 1.35 bln Others 8.51 bln Primary Dealers -6.36 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted 36 bids for 238.12 billion rupees ($3.84 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.13 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.0450 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)