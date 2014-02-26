GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were trading sluggishly on Wednesday following a flat finish on Wall Street, while concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge amid a drought of major economic data. * The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday following a generally lacklustre session that saw investors give the dollar a wide berth on the back of a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. * Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week. * U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday as traders focused on weakening U.S. consumer confidence and ignored stronger-than-expected data showing that U.S. home prices last year climbed the most since 2005. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,852.47 (up 0.2 pct) * NSE index 6,200.05 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 62.9350/9450 per dlr (62.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.67 pct) * Call money 7.30/7.40 pct (7.70/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The BRICS bloc of emerging economies will set up its development bank with a total capital of $100 billion within five years, but member countries still haven't agreed on their share in the bank's structure, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday. * India has decided to block investigations by the United States into its trade policies and patent laws and prepare for a battle at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a move that could escalate already-strained tension between the two countries. * India is ready to pay $1.5 billion to Iran to clear part of a backlog of payments for shipments of oil following the partial easing of western sanctions on Tehran, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said on Tuesday. LOANS/DEALS * State-owned Power Finance Corp has asked arrangers to submit bids for its proposed 22 billion rupees (US$355 million) five-year bond sale by Wednesday 11 a.m. India time. * State-owned Food Corp of India is planning to ask arrangers to submit their bids for its up to 80 billion rupees (US$1.3 billion) bond sale either on Friday or on next Tuesday (March 4). The state-guaranteed sale will happen at tenors of five, eight and 12 years. * NTPC on Tuesday raised 5 billion rupees from the sale of tax-free bonds. The sale is split into three tranches of 10, 15 and 20 years, paying coupons of 8.19 percent, 8.63 percent and 8.61 percent respectively. The company received 3.2 billion rupees in the 20-year tranche, 1.05 billion rupees in the 15-year and 750 million rupees in the 10-year tranche. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.26 62.22 62.12 62.20-23 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 25* $68.31 mln Month-to-date** $58.25 mln Year-to-date** $182.90 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 24 -$66.62 mln Month-to-date $1.70 bln Year-to-date $3.76 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 24 Foreign Banks -9.83 bln Public Sector Banks 1.12 bln Private Sector Banks 5.59 bln Mutual Funds -4.45 bln Others -0.23 bln Primary Dealers 7.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 27 172600.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 27 54005.50 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted 32 bids for 233.91 billion rupees ($3.77 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got bids worth 233.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 382.24 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.0450 rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)