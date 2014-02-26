GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were trading sluggishly on Wednesday following a
flat finish on Wall Street, while concerns over opaque policy
moves in China kept investors on edge amid a drought of major
economic data.
* The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday following a
generally lacklustre session that saw investors give the dollar
a wide berth on the back of a decline in U.S. Treasury yields.
* Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese
economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude
stockpiles for the second straight week.
* U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday as traders focused on
weakening U.S. consumer confidence and ignored
stronger-than-expected data showing that U.S. home prices last
year climbed the most since 2005.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,852.47 (up 0.2 pct)
* NSE index 6,200.05 (up 0.23 pct)
* Rupee 62.9350/9450 per dlr (62.07/08)
* 10-year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.89 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.53 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.67 pct)
* Call money 7.30/7.40 pct (7.70/7.80 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The BRICS bloc of emerging economies will set up its
development bank with a total capital of $100 billion within
five years, but member countries still haven't agreed on their
share in the bank's structure, a senior Russian official said on
Tuesday.
* India has decided to block investigations by the United
States into its trade policies and patent laws and prepare for a
battle at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a move that could
escalate already-strained tension between the two countries.
* India is ready to pay $1.5 billion to Iran to clear part
of a backlog of payments for shipments of oil following the
partial easing of western sanctions on Tehran, Oil Secretary
Vivek Rae said on Tuesday.
LOANS/DEALS
* State-owned Power Finance Corp has asked
arrangers to submit bids for its proposed 22 billion rupees
(US$355 million) five-year bond sale by Wednesday 11 a.m. India
time.
* State-owned Food Corp of India is planning to ask
arrangers to submit their bids for its up to 80 billion rupees
(US$1.3 billion) bond sale either on Friday or on next Tuesday
(March 4). The state-guaranteed sale will happen at tenors of
five, eight and 12 years.
* NTPC on Tuesday raised 5 billion rupees from the sale of
tax-free bonds. The sale is split into three tranches of 10, 15
and 20 years, paying coupons of 8.19 percent, 8.63 percent and
8.61 percent respectively. The company received 3.2 billion
rupees in the 20-year tranche, 1.05 billion rupees in the
15-year and 750 million rupees in the 10-year tranche.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.26 62.22 62.12 62.20-23 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 25* $68.31 mln
Month-to-date** $58.25 mln
Year-to-date** $182.90 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 25 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 24 -$66.62 mln
Month-to-date $1.70 bln
Year-to-date $3.76 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 25
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 24
Foreign Banks -9.83 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.12 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.59 bln
Mutual Funds -4.45 bln
Others -0.23 bln
Primary Dealers 7.80 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40
(GOA)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 27 172600.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 27 54005.50
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted 32 bids for
233.91 billion rupees ($3.77 billion) at its one-day repo
auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It got bids worth 233.95 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 382.24 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 62.0450 rupees)
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)