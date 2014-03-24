GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Monday after the China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low in March. * Major currencies got off to a lacklustre start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar holding onto most of last week's solid gains. * Crude oil futures rose on Friday as fresh U.S. and European sanctions on Russia renewed fears of a supply disruption from the world's second largest oil producer. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday and the gap between short and long-dated bonds hit its lowest level in eight months as investors continued to evaluate the possibility the Federal Reserve will increase benchmark rates sooner than had been expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,753.75 (up 0.06 pct) * NSE index 6,493.20 (up 0.16 pct) * Rupee 60.8950/9050 per dlr (61.34/35) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) LOANS/DEALS * The Indian government has raised more than $900 million by selling a 9 percent stake in Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Friday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.40-45 61.55 61.45 61.28 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 22* $23.78 mln Month-to-date** $1.57 bln Year-to-date** $1.92 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 20 -$257.58 mln Month-to-date $2.08 bln Year-to-date $5.97 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 21 Foreign Banks -2.82 bln Public Sector Banks -2.37 bln Private Sector Banks 1.59 bln Mutual Funds 0.90 bln Others 4.07 bln Primary Dealers -1.37 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 24 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 195.53 billion rupees ($3.19 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 524.42 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.42 trillion rupees as on March 15. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)