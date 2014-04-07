GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were torn two ways on Monday, some following Wall Street lower but others encouraged by U.S. jobs data that hit the sweet spot for many investors -- firm enough to soothe concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so strong as to hasten the end of policy stimulus. * Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar held onto solid gains early on Monday as the dollar and euro fell to the wayside and even lost ground to an otherwise soft yen. * U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as data showed strong jobs growth in the United States and Brent crude followed suit as investors cast doubt on reports Libya's oil ports were about to reopen. * U.S. Treasuries yields dipped Friday after the employment report for March came in slightly below economists' estimates, with medium-term yields falling the most as fears eased of an early hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,359.50 (down 0.66 pct) * NSE index 6,694.35 (down 0.62 pct) * Rupee 60.08/09 per dlr (60.1650/1750) * 10-year bond yield 9.07 pct (9.01 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.60 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Hindu nationalist opposition party will release its manifesto over the weekend, just before the start of a general election from Monday (April 7th), in which it is widely forecast to emerge as the biggest player. * India holds a general election in nine stages between Monday and May 12, pitting pro-business Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi against the Nehru-Gandhi family's unpopular ruling Congress party. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS said it will buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd RANB.NS in a $3.2 billion all-share deal, creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker from two firms struggling with quality issues in the lucrative United States market. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Indian telecoms Aircel has completed a jumbo seven-year financing of Rs137.29bn (US$2.27bn) with a tenor of 12 years, including a five-year moratorium. Malaysia's Maxis Communications owns 73.99% of Aircel. * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp has signed a US$325m facility maturing in September 2023. The loan includes a greenshoe of US$200m. Proceeds will be used to meet the capital expenditure for Krishna Godavari Basin oil and gas exploration block in the Bay of Bengal. * Indian Oil Corp has returned to the market for a US$500m five-year bullet loan to take out its US$900m bridge which was signed in February, just a few of weeks after sealing a US$500m three-year deal in March, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.27-29 60.68 60.68 60.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 4* $38.55 mln Month-to-date** $815.36 mln Year-to-date** $4.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 3 -$195.50 mln Month-to-date $41.74 mln Year-to-date $5.81 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 4 Foreign Banks -4.91 bln Public Sector Banks 7.27 bln Private Sector Banks 0.76 bln Mutual Funds 5.81 bln Others 15.79 bln Primary Dealers -24.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted both bids for 1.35 billion rupees at its evening repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted all 22 bids for 51.02 billion rupees, taking the total repo bids to 52.37 billion rupees in the day. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 478.91 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 4.04 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)