GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose in early trade on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, but Japanese stocks tumbled after the yen surged on fading hopes of near-term stimulus from the Bank of Japan. * The dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, having broken decisively lower as the yen squeezed higher and even the euro gained a tailwind. * U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday in a technical-driven rally boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and forecasts for a draw on stockpiles of domestic oil products. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after the government sold $30 billion in new three-year notes to better-than-average demand, and as investors looked ahead to the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,343.45 (down 0.07 pct) * NSE index 6,695.05 (up 0.01 pct) * Rupee 60.11/12 per dlr (60.08/09) * 10-year bond yield 9.10 pct (9.07 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.61 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.10 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Second phase of nine-phase general elections in India in Arunachal Pradesh. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N on Tuesday announced plans to open 50 more wholesale outlets in India and start online operations to sell to small shopkeepers, several months after it decided against opening its own retail stores there. KEY LOANS/DEALS * [Global Cloud Xchange], formerly Reliance Globalcom, is in talks with bankers to sell an offshore bond issue. * Oil India saw final order books reach USD4.3bn for its offering of 5-year bonds and USD4bn for 10-year bonds, which priced yesterday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.53-56 60.53 60.60 60.47 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 8* $11.7 mln Month-to-date** $856.84 mln Year-to-date** $4.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 7 $35.09 mln Month-to-date $76.83 mln Year-to-date $5.84 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 7 Foreign Banks -4.76 bln Public Sector Banks 8.53 bln Private Sector Banks -0.64 bln Mutual Funds 1.90 bln Others 4.05 bln Primary Dealers -9.08 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 10 50830.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 10 60006.50 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 Total 213393.47 Up to Saturday, Apr 19 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 15 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 7.37% 2014 Redemption Apr 16 422528.82 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 80035.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 50040.00 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 19 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 19 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 19 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 47 bids for 180.42 billion rupees ($3.00 billion) at its 2-day repo auction, through which it injects additional liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 446.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.35 trillion rupees. 