GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested the Fed may be more cautious towards raising interest rates than markets had thought. * The dollar drifted at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having fallen for a fourth session after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting disappointed dollar bulls. * U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Wednesday, driven by a technical rally and unexpectedly high gasoline demand, while tensions between Russia and the West underpinned Brent crude prices. * Short- and medium-term U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday as the record from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in March soothed some worries the central bank might raise interest rates in the first half of 2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,702.34 (up 1.61 pct) * NSE index 6,796.20 (up 1.51 pct) * Rupee 60.14/15 per dlr (60.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 9.03 pct (9.10 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.60 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.62 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 8.15/8.20 pct (9.00/9.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh as well as MP and other big states. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's market regulator will ask Ranbaxy Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for more information about their planned $3.2 billion merger and seek trading data from stock exchanges after shares in Ranbaxy surged in the run-up to the deal, a senior source at the regulator said on Wednesday. KEY LOANS/DEALS * State-run Oil India priced its debut $1 bln dual-tranche bond offering last evening, riding on the wave of renewed demand for Indian credits. * State Bank of India, India's largest lender, is expected to launch its potential $1 bln, 5.5-year deal tomorrow after completing investor meetings across Asia, Europe and US. * International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World Bank, started marketing its 10 bln rupees seven-year global bonds. * IOT Utkal Energy Services is selling 30 bln rupees 15-year bonds backed by the future cash flows of its tank storage business. * Bharti Airtel is in the market for a $400 mln five-year amortising loan. Mandated lead arranger and bookrunner RBS prefunded the deal on Jan. 28. CTBC Bank and ICICI Bank later joined as mandated lead arrangers in senior syndication. * Wonderla Holidays is set to be the first IPO to take advantage of the current election-led stock market rally in India. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.40-42 60.55 60.65 60.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 9* $173.5 mln Month-to-date** $980.32 mln Year-to-date** $4.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 8 -$223.96 mln Month-to-date -$147.13 mln Year-to-date $5.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 9 Foreign Banks 2.84 bln Public Sector Banks 0.07 bln Private Sector Banks 10.02 bln Mutual Funds -8.86 bln Others -2.06 bln Primary Dealers -2.00 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 10 50830.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 10 60006.50 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 15 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 172.98 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It accepted the sole bid for 200 million rupees ($3.33 million) at its 2-day reverse repo auction conducted on Monday, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 490.96 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)